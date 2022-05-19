Have you missed the sweet, soothing sounds of nature series narrator David Attenborough oozing out from your television?

Soon enough, you’ll get to hear the international icon explain dinosaurs. Apple TV+ just shared the full trailer for its upcoming series Prehistoric Planet, which uses technology to present the habitats and lives of dinosaurs in a similar way as a real, actually filmed nature doc. This is my Jurassic World Dominion.

Here’s the show’s description, courtesy of Apple TV+:

“The series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. ‘Prehistoric Planet’ presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, “Prehistoric Planet” brings Earth’s history to life like never before.”

The trailer, which showcases the show’s truly mind-blowing technology, includes magnificent dinos including a T-rex swimming despite his little hands and a baby triceratops. Even better than that, the series includes zero Chris Pratts. Prehistoric Planet starts its five-night event next week on Apple TV+ with the first episode dropping on May 23.