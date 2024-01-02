Now that it’s January, Bravo’s hit series, Vanderpump Rules, is just a few weeks away from returning for its eleventh season. Here’s everything to know before then, whether you’re a new or returning fan. Is There Going To Be A Vanderpump Rules Season 11? There is going to be a Season 11. Given the drama that led to Vanderpump Rules receiving its first Emmy nomination for Season 10, the renewal was inevitable. Bravo officially announced the season’s premiere date back in December.

When Does Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Come Out? Vanderpump Rules will kick off Season 11 on January 30. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Cast: Who Is In It? As Season 10 of the show ended with an explosive cheating scandal, there were questions about who would be returning. Right now, Rachel (“Raquel”) Leviss did not come back for Season 11. The current main cast for the upcoming season includes Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and of course, Lisa Vanderpump. James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, will be appearing, too. The season’s trailer also shows a returning guest appearance by Jax Taylor, so who knows what else will be in store.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Plot: What’s It About? The plot of Season 11 will center around the aftermath of “Scandoval” — where Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss. Now, the exes will be dealing with navigating their separation, which might cause other tensions in the group. Other exes, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, will find themselves in a love triangle. Finally, Scheana and Brock will be dealing with some marital troubles. Is There A Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Trailer? Check out the trailer below. Lines drawn (in the literal sand), love triangles, and LVP. #PumpRules is BACK January 30th! pic.twitter.com/2axoyISeDY — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 11, 2023

How Many Episodes Are In Vanderpump Rules Season 11? Right now, it’s unclear how many episodes Season 11 will have. Compared to the previous season, it should be about 18 episodes in total — including a two- or three-part reunion. How To Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Fans can tune in to watch it live at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, or stream it the next day on Peacock.