‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11: Here’s An Official Cast Guide

Vanderpump Rules is starting Season 11 on January 30 of next year, and there is a ton to unpack. Last season ended with the explosive cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss, which caused tension and division between the cast. Because of this, there are some lineup changes for who viewers will see on their screen when it starts airing.

Here’s an official cast guide for what to know for Season 11.

As expected, the show’s titular character, Lisa Vanderpump, will still be a key player as she watches over her staff at Sur — and guides them through the drama.

DJ James Kennedy seems to have the least drama level, as his arc finds him continuing his relationship with Ally Lewber and playing his regular shows.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s story for this season revolves around them dating different people after their divorce. Things get messy though when they both become interested in the same woman.

According to Bravo’s description, Lala Kent will find “an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.”

Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, are experiencing some relationship trouble that will surface this season.

Although he is not included in Bravo’s official cast guide, Jax Taylor is also set to return to the show, at least for a little. The season trailer saw him having a conversation with Vanderpump.

Finally, Madix and Sandoval will both be returning this season. However, Leviss has left the show and did not film for Season 11.