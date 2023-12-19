A few months ago, Vanderpump Rules was in the news after a cheating scandal emerged between Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss, and Ariana Madix while Season 10 of the show aired. Because of this, the show’s producers filmed the aftermath and their breakup, along with the explosive reunion. Since then, the dust has started to settle a bit, but given that the show earned an Emmy nomination and a ton of new viewers, there are questions about when Season 11 will air.

When Does Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Come Out?

Vanderpump Rules is returning very soon. Season 11 of the show is scheduled to start on January 30, 2024.

A few days ago, Bravo released the trailer for the upcoming season, and there is no shortage of drama. Although Leviss is not returning, a lot of the tension will stem from Sandoval and Madix navigating their split and a new dynamic in the group. Given that Madix made it clear she would not engage with anyone who remained friends with Sandoval, it seems that a divide will take place in the cast.

Other exes, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, appear to find themselves in a love triangle, as they both try dating the same girl.

Check out Vanderpump Rules‘ Season 11 trailer below.