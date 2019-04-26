HBO

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Mayor Splett!

Veep is in the middle of its final season. This feels like something people should be talking about more than they are. One of the best comedies of the last decade or so, and definitely the most creatively profane, is zeroing in on its conclusion and everyone is being a little too casual about it. The whys are obvious, starting with the dragons and zombies show that airs the same night on the same network also kicking off its final season, but it’s still not great. We should talk about Veep. Let’s talk about Veep.

Specifically, let’s talk about Richard Splett, the sweet naive staffer played by Sam Richardson. Richard Splett has been one of many terrific minor characters on the show, the planets orbiting Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ big shining star. He’s the only nice person on Veep, and it’s even more pronounced than that because he is so nice and everyone else is so awful. There are plenty of laughs to be mined from this and the show has been careful to pull them out judiciously. Lines like this are perfect when delivered in small doses. The man is a treasure.

HBO

HBO

So far this season, Veep has steered into the skid of American politics. Jonah is running for president and tapping into an exaggerated form of the fervor that lifted Donald Trump. Amy has gone full Kellyanne Conway, right down to the teased-out eyelashes. Selina is tangled up in various campaign shenanigans that involve a foreign country interfering with our election process. It’s mostly been all right there on the screen for us to recognize. There’s a crowded field with a bunch of candidates in there and everyone is tearing each other apart. It’s mean and delightful.

This brings us to the Splett of it all. After starting the season serving on campaigns for both Selina and Jonah, he was recruited to become the mayor of a small midwestern town. (The town previously had a string of dog mayors, which is kind of perfect given his golden retriever personality.) Last Sunday, there was a disaster at a local 7-11 and he came to the rescue personally. As the credits rolled, he was being interviewed by a news station and being touted as a hero.

Do you see what’s happening here? Do you? Because there are two things I’m picking up on and both of them are bringing me a lot of joy this week. The first is that the show has apparently backed into a stand-in for Pete Buttigieg, another very pleasant small(-ish)-town mayor who burst onto the national scene seemingly out of nowhere. This is incredible because Buttigieg just became a thing in the last couple months and these episodes were probably written and filmed well before that happened. It’s all another reminder that the show is our greatest and most accurate political satire, so blindingly accurate that it’s able to predict the future by accident.

The second thing is more important, in a way, at least for me. All of this raises the possibility that Richard T. Splett, the goldfish in the piranha tank, the cupcake in the box of poison, could end the show as the winner of a presidential election. I might be getting ahead of myself here. I admit that. I think I want it to happen so badly that I’m trying to will it into existence. It would be like the end of 30 Rock, but with Richard as the leader of the free world instead of Kenneth with a snow globe. Richard and Kenneth would definitely get along. That’s a presidential ticket I can get behind.

Cherish this. Cherish all of it. There’s plenty of other stuff out there to distract you, from pending mythical wars to the news to whatever else you have going on in your life, but do not forget about Veep. The show is still as sharp as an X-Acto knife, even this late in its run, even after an extended hiatus. And it might be on the verge of doing something incredible.

Splett.

Splett!

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Let’s check in with Nicolas Cage

Getty Image

Perhaps you saw the story on TMZ this week, the one with the headline “Nicolas Cage ANGRILY SINGS ‘PURPLE RAIN’ Following Split With Wife.” The one that included a brief video of Nicolas Cage doing exactly that. I imagine you had some fun with it. Lord knows I did. But truthfully, who among us has not, at some point, after some personal strife, wanted to angrily sing “Purple Rain” at karaoke? If you haven’t, it’s probably because you didn’t even consider it an option. Now you know it is. I bet it feels great. I bet it’s liberating. Good for you, Nic Cage.

You know what my favorite part of Nicolas Cage angrily singing “Purple Rain” at a karaoke bar is? Surprisingly, it is not Nicolas Cage angrily singing “Purple Rain” at a karaoke bar. No, it’s that people were there, at the karaoke bar, watching Nicolas Cage angrily sing “Purple Rain,” without the heads-up that the headline gave the rest of us.

That must have been so weird. There are so many levels to it, too. Think about what their thought process must have been.

“Is… that Nicolas Cage?”

“Is Nicolas Cage at this karaoke bar?”

“Wait, is he getting up to sing?”

“Oh my God, Nicolas Cage is going to sing.”

“What song is Nicolas Cage going to sing?”

“WHAT SONG IS NICOLAS CAGE GOING TO SING?”

“Oh my God.”

“OH MY GOD.”

“Is Nicolas Cage going to sing ‘Purple Rain’?”

“NICOLAS CAGE IS GOING TO SING ‘PURPLE RAIN.’”

“Why… why is he singing it so angrily?”

“Is Nicolas Cage… okay?”

“Oh my God.”

“OH MY GOD.”

It’s a good thing there’s video of this. I mean that generally, for the world, but also for the other people in attendance. Without it, I don’t think anyone would believe them when they told the story. It’s somehow both completely unbelievable and a little too on the nose. Most stories about Nicolas Cage are like that. The man once had to return a stolen dinosaur skull to the government of Mongolia. He didn’t steal it. He purchased it at auction. Which is also super, super weird. I don’t really know how to end this paragraph. I’m just going to stop typing.

Anyway, guess what: He did this a second time! No, not the dinosaur skull thing, although we can’t rule that out either, I guess. The “Purple Rain” thing. He angrily sang it at karaoke a second later in the week. It’s a whole situation now.

I hope he brings a stolen dinosaur skull up next time and performs a duet with it. “Islands in the Stream” would be nice.