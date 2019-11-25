We know quite a bit about the third The Walking Dead series now. We know it’s about the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse, a group of young people sheltered from the zombies around them who decide to leave their community and explore the outside world. We know it stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella. We also know that it debuts in the Spring of 2020. We know it comes from longtime The Walking Dead writer Mathew Negrete.

Now we finally know the title of the series: The Walking Dead: World Beyond. We have also learned that the new series has cast Julia Ormond, and based on the trailer, we can officially connect her to the Rick Grimes movies, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

As viewers can see in the trailer above, Julia Ormond is wearing the symbol seen on the helicopter that Althea encountered on Fear the Walking Dead and that picked Jadis and Rick Grimes up on The Walking Dead. Ormond and her organization, the CRM, do not look like good guys. The CRM, by the way, likely stands from Commonwealth, Monument (the settlement in The World Beyond) and a third community, possible the one being created on Fear the Walking Dead.