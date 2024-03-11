Walton Goggins is a busy guy. Timothy Olyphant? Same. The former will soon enter HBO’s The White Lotus, and the latter will soon hit FX’s Alien TV series. Still, the world awaits news of the pair reuniting as fellow coal diggers Boyd Crowder and Raylan Givens in a second season of Justified: City Primeval.

Will this happen for real and when? Goggins has been promoting The Uninvited at SXSW (like we said, he’s a busy dude), and Screenrant asked him whether there would be official news on Boyd’s adventures after escaping prison, and The Righteous Gemstones star revealed what he’s thinking about timing:

“Always. I think everybody – all the players involved – want another lap. I didn’t anticipate that, and it took a while to kind of jump back into that. But once we did it, we kind of kept it from everybody. I had such a good time, and I think Tim was inspired. And there is more to say, actually. I didn’t think there was, but there is. Everything is in line. I think everybody’s just waiting for schedules and FX to say, ‘Go.’ We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Well, that’s the official word from Team Goggins, but it must be noted that he is also very good at following directives to not let anything slip that could possibly spoil surprises for his audience. And since — let’s be honest — everyone involved would want to see Boyd and Raylan doing cat-and-mouse in, like, Brazil, the only thing we can do is hang tight and see what rolls forth. Heck, maybe Raylan Givens is still staring at his phone from that boat, and it could very well still be ringing. By the way, it’s probably Rachel Brooks (Erica Tazel) on the phone, right? Telling him to get his cowboy hat-wearing butt in gear. Please. Make that happen.

(Via Screenrant)