(Warning: A Marvel comic-book spoiler will be found below.)

The upcoming MCU shows from Disney+ are going to get funky. Weird, even. She-Hulk will be a legal comedy, and WandaVision will give viewers 1950s-set sitcom vibes so far. In this new trailer, the “perfect” world of the two superhero lovers begins to crumble, as they slowly realize that they can’t simply conjure up a picture-perfect home life and expect it to keep happening. Reality starts to collapse upon itself, and if you don’t mind a comic-book spoiler here, there’s one part of this trailer that freaks me out the most.

Those shots of a pregnant Wanda reveal to me that Disney isn’t planning to be entirely wholesome with this series, and I’m not even talking about the saucy debate concerning Vision’s anatomy. Nope, this has to do with Wanda’s fractured mental state that follows her pregnancy. In the comics, she gives birth to twins, but (long story short) she essentially conjures them, and what happens later causes her to go mad. Whether this has to do with the fracturing of reality that we see during this trailer, time will only tell, but things are likely about to get not-so-pretty. From the synopsis:

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision will premiere on January 15.