Weekend Preview: Bill Hader Kills In ‘Barry’

Barry (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Bill Hader might not scream “hitman” to many of his fans, but the SNL alum is about to make a big splash as a former Marine turned hitman who starts to get into the LA theater scene. Unsurprisingly, his ruthless bosses aren’t too keen ont he idea. If you’re in need of the next great dark comedy, Barry could be just what you’re looking for.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Ivy attempts to reconcile with Anastasia while Alice forms an unbreakable bond in a faraway realm.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — A CIA source proves to be very detrimental to the team dynamic.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The contestants prepare a lunch for a 75 person wedding. Honestly, if you can handle the pressure of someone’s “Very Special Day,” you can handle anything.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — The famliy deals with the fallout from the suddent Carrington death.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Xo struggles with her diagnosis and leans on Jane. Rogelio tries to find the right way to help his wife, and Petra turns to Rafael for relationship advice. One thing that Jane The Virgin does exceptionally well is reshaping how characters relate to one another in organic ways. They’re family, even if things are always a little off-kilter.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — FitzSimmons is put to the test while they try to close the rift.

Taken (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Hart goes rogue to find a mentor who previously betrayed her, so the team must track her down before she does something rash.