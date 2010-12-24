Weekend Preview: Christmas Movies!

A Christmas Story (TBS, Friday-Saturday) — “Fra-gee-lay.” The annual 24-hour marathon kicks off at 8:00 Eastern on Christmas Eve. This is probably the second-greatest Christmas movie ever made. After Die Hard, of course.

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC, Friday) — Now that my Die Hard joke is out of the way, here’s my serious list of favorite Christmas movies: 1. It’s a Wonderful Life. 2. A Christmas Story. 3. Miracle on 34th Street (the original — it also airs Friday, on AMC). The only decent Christmas movie made in the last 15-20 years is Elf (I enjoy Bad Santa, but I don’t think of it as a Christmas movie).

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (TV Land, Friday) — Better than European Vacation? Discuss.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (Lifetime) — Hahahahahahaha. Oh, Lifetime. You slay me.

Freaks and Geeks (IFC, Saturday through Sunday) — This Christmas, relieve the pain and awkwardness of high school when IFC runs the entire 18-episode series — twice — starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Doctor Who (BBC America) — A marathon starts Friday night and culminates on Saturday with an episode that uses A Christmas Carol‘s story line. There’s a reason A Christmas Carol is #1 on the list of holiday story lines that have been beaten to death.

Hardcore Pawn (truTV, Sunday) — Season premiere. This is like History’s “Pawn Stars,” except it’s HARDCORE! TO THE EXXXTREME!!!!

Casino Royale (Bravo, Friday) — The awesome Daniel Craig version, naturally. I always get sad when the hot Latina chick dies.

(Bottom two images via lolslater and its-strictly-business)