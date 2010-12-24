Weekend Preview: Christmas Movies!

A Christmas Story (TBS, Friday-Saturday) — “Fra-gee-lay.” The annual 24-hour marathon kicks off at 8:00 Eastern on Christmas Eve. This is probably the second-greatest Christmas movie ever made. After Die Hard, of course.
It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC, Friday) — Now that my Die Hard joke is out of the way, here’s my serious list of favorite Christmas movies: 1. It’s a Wonderful Life. 2. A Christmas Story. 3. Miracle on 34th Street (the original — it also airs Friday, on AMC). The only decent Christmas movie made in the last 15-20 years is Elf (I enjoy Bad Santa, but I don’t think of it as a Christmas movie).
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (TV Land, Friday) — Better than European Vacation? Discuss.
A Boyfriend for Christmas (Lifetime) — Hahahahahahaha. Oh, Lifetime. You slay me.
Freaks and Geeks (IFC, Saturday through Sunday) — This Christmas, relieve the pain and awkwardness of high school when IFC runs the entire 18-episode series — twice — starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Doctor Who (BBC America) — A marathon starts Friday night and culminates on Saturday with an episode that uses A Christmas Carol‘s story line. There’s a reason A Christmas Carol is #1 on the list of holiday story lines that have been beaten to death.
Hardcore Pawn (truTV, Sunday) — Season premiere. This is like History’s “Pawn Stars,” except it’s HARDCORE! TO THE EXXXTREME!!!!
Casino Royale (Bravo, Friday) — The awesome Daniel Craig version, naturally. I always get sad when the hot Latina chick dies.
(Bottom two images via lolslater and its-strictly-business)
oh man, you know what bugs me? he had time to have sex with her and get to the airport. He’s James Bond and she was really hot…
oh Lifetime, you sleigh me.
Every time I remember the LOLSlater Tumblr exists, I get fucking FURIOUS I didn’t come up with it first. I am not joking at all.
Christmas Vacation is clearly the best Christmas movie.
Hallelujah, holy shit!
How can you leave out Santa’s Slay starring Goldberg?
3rd best. Lethal Weapon is a Xmas movie as well. I celebrate each year by holding a gun in my mouth and watching Looney Toons, then I triangle Gary Busey. He tells me every year he’s going to reverse it and put me in a parallelogram, but he invariably snorts too much bull semen and leaves his arm out there for me to grab.
“The only decent Christmas movie made in the last 15-20 years is Elf.”
No love for A Muppet Christmas Carol? For shame.
Home Alone 1&2. Your argument is bunk
Yea Home Alone 1 and 2 are FANTASTIC Christmas movies.
Home alone is for queers. In real life that family of fire crotches would have been taken away by child protective services.
That latina chick is the hottest Bond girl ever.
Haters gon’ hate.
bad santa is a christmas classic
Casino Royale was sweet.
Needed less nut whipping however.
scrooged is still, and always will be the, best christmas movie ever.