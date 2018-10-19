Weekend Preview: ‘Daredevil’ And ‘Making A Murderer’ Come Back To Netflix

Netflix

Daredevil (Friday, Netflix) — Season 3 of this superhero series shouldn’t be as good as it is, but we’ll take it while Hell’s Kitchen sees Wilson Fisk once again rise to power, and Matt Murdock wrestles with the concept of redemption.

Making A Murderer (Friday, Netflix) — In season 2, Steven Avery’s defense team digs into evidence to possibly exonerate him, but if you’re burnt out on this saga, check out our list of other wonderful documentary series also on Netflix.

Here are the rest of the plentiful listings (including a whole lot of Halloween episodes) for this weekend….

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — The third episode of Mad Men creator Matthew Weinberg’s expansive new series involves a mansion in Ekaterinburg where the Romanovs once served on house arrest.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike and Chuck get stuck working (and pranking) late on Halloween while Mandy, Kyle, Kristen, and Ryan conduct a séance.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver and his team work to deliver a tanker containing liquid oxygen to a children’s hospital in rebel territory.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — The gang tries to help Sid come out to his son during a visit, and Charlie helps Hank cheat on a vision test.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Jerry and Junior escort a fallen soldier home while the others make a gruesome discovery after digging into the black-sand black market.

Fresh Off The Boat (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Honey and Marvin hit up some prospective godparents, and Jessica offers babysitting services on Halloween.

Speechless (Friday, ABC 8:30 p.m.) — Dylan holds a Halloween heist to prove that he’s not such a nice guy while a rave in the woods terrifies Maya, and the DiMeo home transforms into a haunted house.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Carrington Atlantic’s on the brink of a sale to the Van Kirks, but Sam and Alexis grow more suspicious about Melissa.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — More séance madness! The ladies hold one while Darryl obsesses over his parenting duties.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — An explosion messes up election day while anti-Talker sentiments threaten to turn chaotic.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The show takes a look back at archival footage from Politically Correct and Real Time with highlights from Salman Rushdie, Maureen Dowd, Larry David, Woody Harrelson, and Barbra Streisand

Pod Save America (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Texas Democratic senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke arrives for a pre-midterms push against Ted Cruz.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — King Louis XIV struggles with a growing resistance as he continues attempting to expand his empire.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl must capture Mercy Graves while Kara pursues an investigative story on that very subject, and a revelation causes a stir in National City.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — “Treehouse of Horror XXIX” will officially arrive while plant body-snatchers descend upon Springfield, and Lisa finally loses her mind.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Halloween shenanigans are afoot as usual, but the holiday is ruined when someone snatches all the candy bags.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — A planetarium visit leads Miles and Cara to meet a young woman who’s looking for her old boyfriend, who could be The One Who Got Away.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Rick sees his vision for the future start to go up in smoke when the communities grow divided over a mysterious disappearance.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — The sisters must decide whether to trust Harry after the spirit board sends them a warning, possibly from their mother.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — In this episode about civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Tardis team may face a different time traveler back in 1950s Alabama.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Stewie retaliates against Brian’s teasing by shrinking him down to microscopic size with his own invention.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — The NCIS team lands on a cartel’s hit list, and Deputy Director Louis Ochoa digs deeper into a secret mission in Mexico.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — The family gathers to watch a movie called Frederick Douglass: Zombie Slayer, which ends up being as controversial as you’d imagine.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Vincent dreams of escaping to the suburbs with Abby while Candy struggles with misogynistic treatment from the mob backers of her porn opus.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — With Fiona reeling from the catastrophic events of last episode, Debbie tries to help her big sister recover.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Most of the group escapes to a bar for good times after Kathryn overreacts when a helmet-wearing Orvis gets tackled during flag football.

Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jeff freaks out his producers by going off script during Puppet Time, given that he’s soon to appear on live TV for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Amazingly, Joe is still stalking without remorse in his devoted efforts to win Beck’s heart.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets in a week full of Trump antics and turmoil in Saudi Arabia.