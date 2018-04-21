Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Westworld ahead

Westworld returns on Sunday for another season of mystery and robot hijinks. We know what we want from the series this season, but what about the actors? It would seem they might want a little more clarity in what they’re filming. The premiere for the second season was at Tribeca on Friday, followed by a Q&A that apparently rubbed a lot of folks the wrong way. It might’ve been light on the questions, but the Q&A did bring out a few interesting details about the production of the show — confirmed by James Marsden during his appearance on The Late Show on Friday.

Pretty much the entire cast is kept in the dark about what they are shooting and when they are shooting it, when it appears in the show, and how any of it fits into the general arc of their character. A lot of this was hinted at with the first season, like with the story of Jimmi Simpson’s William and its connection to The Man In Black. It would seem that nobody knew they were the same character until they watched it unfold on the show. It is the same for season two.

Imagine Marsden’s experience throughout everything, with Teddy getting killed over and over, left for dead a few other times, and then gunning down all of these people in a final fit of revenge. You could create quite the story in your head with these type of scenes, so maybe it is better to stay in the dark, But that’s coming from someone who is far away from the world of acting. If you’re a professional, it might be a little annoying or change the way you approach the job.