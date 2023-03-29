What Happened To Marcia In ‘Succession’?

Season 4 of Succession has officially arrived, and it’s a bittersweet moment for fans of the HBO hit. While one of the most talked-about moments from the season opener was Tom and Greg’s “Disgusting” new nickname for themselves (which seems to be a step up from Greg the Egg), bat-eared viewers caught another piece of intel during Logan Roy’s rather depressing birthday party: Marcia’s whereabouts.

As Grazia notes, in a brief exchange in “The Munsters,” Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) mentions Marcia’s name during Logan’s soiree, prompting Logan’s assistant/presumed lover Kerry (Zoe Winters) to reply that “Marcia’s not here. She’s in Milan shopping — forever.” Whether or not Marcia is indeed in Milan is up for debate, as is the question of whether we’ll get to see Hiam Abbass’ character again in the show’s final season. No one inside of the production, including Abbass, seems to be talking about whether Marcia will return, but it’s certainly worth considering.

Marcia Roy — Logan’s third and initially seemingly doting wife — was a key character in Succession’s first two seasons. And was really the catalyst for much of the strife we have seen play out within the Roy family, as it was Logan’s desire to give Marcia two Waystar Royco board seats in the pilot episode, and his children’s unwillingness to let that happen, that really kicked off the dysfunctional family dynamics.

If Tom and Greg’s character arcs allowed them to transform into the villainous “Disgusting Brothers” over four seasons, finally being let in on exactly what Marcia’s agenda has been all along isn’t too far-fetched. Especially as she spent so many years as Logan’s most trusted confidante, and knows where the bodies are buried (literally, in at least one case).

