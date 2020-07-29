If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

What We Do In The Shadows (FX on Hulu) — Now that the Emmys have spoken, it’s time to fill out our own ballots. The good news is plenty of the shows nominated are available on various streaming platforms, and, because of the pandemic, we have lots of time to view them all. But start with this mockumentary from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement about a group of centuries-old vampires living together in a run-down house in Staten Island. There are witches, ghosts, possessed dolls, and Haley Joel Osment as a zombie. Enough said.

Succession (HBO) — Season two of this prestige drama shook things up within the Roy family which gave its main cast, including Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Brian Cox more to do. Takeovers looming, drug relapses, bad investments, and hostage situations drove most of the action in season two as the family’s global empire began to crumble.

Here are a few Thursday programming highlights:

What The Shark? (National Geographic, 9:00 p.m.) — Thank goodness for Sharkfest as the ultimate distraction. Get to know seldom-seen sides of sharks tonight, and look forward to a more well-known side of sharks with the “Shark vs. Surfer” episode that will air on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.

Bulletproof (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Bishop and Pike lead the team on an off-book mission to take out Alex and Mikey Markides once and for all, but when Cockridge intervenes, the raid goes horribly wrong.

The Weight Of Gold (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — This new doc from HBO takes a look at past Olympic gold medal winners and the effect the pressure of the Games had on their mental health. Everyone from Michael Phelps to Shaun White, Apolo Ohno, Lolo Jones, Sasha Cohen, and Bode Miller share their personal experiences in their post-Olympics careers.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team makes it back to 1983 where Nathaniel and Kora are building an army.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo while Matt tries to inspire Jake at work.