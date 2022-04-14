Wheel of Fortune hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been attached at the proverbial hip since the early 1980s. That’s over 7,000 episodes. There’s only so much left for them to banter about during the end credits wrap-up, but Sajak found a new topic of conversation during Wednesday’s episode: watching opera while naked, as one does.

After professional opera singer Ashely Fabian dominated the main game and bonus round, taking home $67,410 in the process, Sajak asked White, “Are you an opera buff at all?” She responded, “Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera.” Her answer caused Sajak to wonder, “Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious.” White laughed at the harmless Laugh-In-style joke, but not everyone at home was as amused.

“Maybe it’s time for Pat to retire. Totally inappropriate to ask if Vanna watches/Ed opera in the buff. Please!” one Wheel of Fortune-watching Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “These are filmed three months in advance. They could edit this crap. Please Pat. Retire. You have lost your filter.” (Sajak is at his best when he loses his filter.)

But others have made the point that it’s an innocuous joke among long-time friends, including one who wrote, “It’s a joke you can ask anyone, of any sex, of any age, and that’s the context it was used in. Just a harmless question between friends referencing the same words that were just used.”

You can judge for yourself below.