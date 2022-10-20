When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Come Out?

Yellowstone has only been around since 2018, but look what it’s already accomplished. Your parents’ favorite show is not only a ratings and streaming monster; it’s also spawned one hit spinoff, with two more en route. As expected, people are unbelievably stoked for the show’s fifth season. But when does that kick off again?

The next round of Yellowstone episodes will bow on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network. That’s good news for the millions who watched the new season’s trailer on YouTube, turning it into a record-breaker that quickly trounced the likes of House of the Dragon. Yes, Kevin Costner is more powerful than the Targaryens.

The neo-Western, which revolves around a cattle ranch in Montana, has given Costner’s career yet another act (and proven that he looks even better with a cowboy hat than he did in one of his first movies, the actual Western Silverado). He’s tried to use it for good. Surely the MAGA contingent that binges it will be stoked to learn he used his clout to try (and, alas, fail) to save Liz Cheney from losing her House seat.

Anyway, if another batch of Yellowstone episodes ain’t enough Yellowstone for you, there’s always the next prequel, which features no less than Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.