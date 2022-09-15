Bridgerton‘s second season managed to rack up a record number of views for Netflix even though it wasn’t as steamy as the season about Daphne and the Duke. So naturally, people want to know about Season 3, which will revolve around Penelope Featherington and Anthony Bridgerton. Of course, this romance will likely be complicated by Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown, so expect some drama when her gossip-rag shenanigans fully come into public view. And the show’s also already renewed for Season 4, so the Regency fireworks won’t stop anytime soon from Shondaland on Netflix.

What actually sounds more interesting, though, is the in-the-works spinoff that details more background about Queen Charlotte, who’s one of the more IDGAF characters on the show. From the smallest details — like questions about what she’s snorting on the show — to speculation about her early life, the show’s audience is primed. So, what are the details on when we’ll see this spinoff, as well as Season 3?

So far, we don’t have any concrete confirmation on release dates. However, Netflix will hold a (September 24) Tudum Fan Event, which will likely drop some hefty Charlotte spinoff information as well as some teases about the series proper’s third season. We can guess, though, that we’ll see Charlotte’s show — where the younger version of the monarch will be played India Amarteifio, and the older one still portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel — before more O.G. Bridgerton. Nailing down a Season 3 date is tricky, given that we saw Season 1 on December 25, 2020 and Season 2 on March 25, 2022. This was all complicated by the pandemic, of course, but we can cross fingers for Season 3 in mid-to-late 2023.

Hopefully, that means we’ll see Queen Charlotte’s show sooner, which will feature both older and younger versions of her origins, likely tweaked for our entertainment. This show will also feature Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, but again, Tudum should have more details on all of this Bridgerton madness. Keep your eyes open on Saturday, September 24 for more news.

Bridgerton‘s second season is currently streaming on Netflix.