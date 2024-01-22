When Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5 Come Out?

A few months ago, the other currently running adaptation based upon Robert Kirkman’s comics, Invincible, went on a mid-season hiatus from its usual second-season slot on Amazon Prime. The audience was left wondering if the show would return in 2024, and we had a hunch that this would happen following — but hopefully not too long after — Amazon’s launch of their new Prime Video ads on January 29.

Sure enough, Steven Yeun’s title character is on his way back to possibly overcome the imperialistic Viltrumite empire and also deal with all those father issues. His identity is no longer unknown to his foes, but we’ll see how he confronts these obstacles on March 14.

From there, viewers can expect four more episodes before the wait for the third season shall begin.

In case you’d like to know more about Amazon Prime’s ad-free plan, the streaming service has preregistration available with a monthly price of $2.99. If you choose to take that plunge, then you’ll know that Homelander’s next obscene deed and any forthcoming scenes featuring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as married assassins won’t be interrupted. Or you can hang and wait and change your mind about the commercials at any time.

The really good news, of course, is that Invincible is almost back. Until then, the first season and half of the second season is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.