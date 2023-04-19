While Love is Blind was busy causing chaos and catastrophe on Netflix, one of the streamer’s original shows has continued to quietly dominate the top spot with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The Night Agent has been climbing up the Netflix Global Top 10 since premiering last month, with over 90 million hours viewed in the last week. The series stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a young FBI agent who is thrown into the world of wide-scale political conspiracies while working as a (you guessed it) night agent in The White House.

The series, based on the novel of the same name, was created by Shawn Ryan, who recently took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the fans of the series. “A continued thanks to all our #TheNightAgent fans who keep watching the show and spreading the word,” he tweeted, adding that it can be hard to work on a show like this without knowing if it will land with viewers. “You make these shows in a vacuum and don’t know if people will ever watch or appreciate, so to hit #6 on @Netflix all time list is thrilling and humbling.”

A continued thanks to all our #TheNightAgent fans who keep watching the show and spreading the word. You make these shows in a vacuum and don't know if people will ever watch or appreciate, so to hit #6 on @Netflix all time list is thrilling and humbling.https://t.co/n0nlRiUQIh — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) April 18, 2023

Season one also landed at No. 6 on Netflix’s Top 10 of all time, which is based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix. The series was watched over 605 million hours in the first month, beating out Stranger Things season 3. Luckily, season two of the series has already been greenlit, and Ryan confirmed that it’s being written at the moment.

We’re hard at work writing Season 2 now. https://t.co/m0TgmAxmco — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) April 15, 2023

As the series keeps climbing, we might have to see The Night Agent battle it out against Wednesday and Stranger Things 4. Who would win in a fight: demon Vecna, a teenage goth, or a government agent? It’s impossible to know.

