When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

Kanan Stark is looking to be a man of his own in season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. A rift between him and his mother Raq led to him leaving the house and moving in with Famous in episode one. With the exit from Raq’s house, Kanan is now left to make a way for himself, and he successfully does that by establishing his name and presence in the streets in episode two. Elsewhere, a funeral for Detective Burke is held, Raq is presented with a task that doesn’t allow her to leave the streets, and Jukebox seeks Lou-Lou’s help as she looks to re-establish her music career.