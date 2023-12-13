(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)
Kanan Stark is looking to be a man of his own in season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. A rift between him and his mother Raq led to him leaving the house and moving in with Famous in episode one. With the exit from Raq’s house, Kanan is now left to make a way for himself, and he successfully does that by establishing his name and presence in the streets in episode two. Elsewhere, a funeral for Detective Burke is held, Raq is presented with a task that doesn’t allow her to leave the streets, and Jukebox seeks Lou-Lou’s help as she looks to re-establish her music career.
When Will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?
The third episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three, titled “Open For Business,” will arrive on December 15. The Michael M. Chang-directed directed episode will be available on Friday on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. Here’s a synopsis for “Open For Business”:
As paranoia sets in for Raq and Howard over the Task Force, Kanan and Famous launch their weed delivery business, Jukebox prepares for her audition, and Ronnie grows impatient with Unique.
New episodes of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.