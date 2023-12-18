When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

We’re nearing the halfway mark in the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. As of the show’s third episode “Open For Business,” we’ve seen Kanan make some progress with his own business as he moved into the weed game. With help from Famous and some neighborhood boys, the two created a delivery service that was an instant success for them and their pockets. Elsewhere, Raq looked to steer clear from federal investigators, Detective Howard did everything possible to make sure that the investigation into Detective Burke’s death didn’t lead back to him, Jukebox prepared for a big audition, and Lou-Lou seemingly put his season-long bender to an end after a bar fight. So what should you expect in episode four?