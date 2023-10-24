(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)
We’re just two episodes away from the completion of Power Book IV: Force season two and things are going to get crazier as the season comes to a close. Tommy Egan has learned that there’s a snitch in the group thanks to intel from his lawyer and Diamond seems turning for the worse as he deals with the death of Leon, a young boy from the neighborhood that he took under his wing to mentor. With the deaths of Walter Flynn and Paulie, as well as D-Mac’s removal from Chicago, already in the books this season, there’s no telling what could happen next. We’ll just have to wait until episode nine to see where things go.
When Will Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 9 Come Out?
The ninth episode in Power Book IV: Force season two, titled “Loose Ends,” will arrive on November 3, two weeks after episode 8 aired. It’s the only break in the week-to-week schedule for the current season as the season two finale will air the following week on November 10. As with previous episodes of Power Book IV: Force, episode nine will be available on Friday on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8pm ET/PT. Here’s a synopsis for “Loose Ends”:
Tommy and Diamond suspect a snitch and put their inner circle to the test; Mireya gives Tommy a key piece of information; the war between Miguel and Mirković comes to a head.
