When Will ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2, Episode 9 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

We’re just two episodes away from the completion of Power Book IV: Force season two and things are going to get crazier as the season comes to a close. Tommy Egan has learned that there’s a snitch in the group thanks to intel from his lawyer and Diamond seems turning for the worse as he deals with the death of Leon, a young boy from the neighborhood that he took under his wing to mentor. With the deaths of Walter Flynn and Paulie, as well as D-Mac’s removal from Chicago, already in the books this season, there’s no telling what could happen next. We’ll just have to wait until episode nine to see where things go.