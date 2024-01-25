the white lotus
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Has Hit A Slight Snag In The Casting Department After A Statement From Ukraine

The ongoing search for The White Lotus’ season three cast has been a hot topic on the internet since season two was still on. As with other anthologies, creator Mike White tends to get a new crop of actors for each season of the HBO series, and we have started to get a glimpse at what to expect.

Season three, which will take place in Thailand, is set to include Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Jason Isaacs (not Jack Black, unfortunately). It was recently announced that Serbian actor Milos Bikovic was added to the cast, and that’s where things get iffy.

Bikovic was called out by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs account on X/Twitter for supporting Russia and accepting a medal from Vladimir Putin. The account posted: “Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3…@HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?”

According to Deadline, Bikovic is slated to portray a Russian-speaking wellness guru at the hotel. Filming is expected to begin in February, and neither Bikovic nor HBO have commented on the matter, so only time will tell.

On the bright side, Natasha Rothwell is returning! So there will be at least one familiar face during what will likely be a chaotic season.

(Via Deadline)

