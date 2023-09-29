On a less serious note, this episode also featured a surprise appearance from… Glen “Big Baby” Davis! Yes, the retired NBA athlete who played for the Boston Celtics (where he won a championship), Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers, has a role in this week’s episode of Power Book IV: Force.

This week’s episode of Power Book IV: Force season two , which is titled “ Crown Vic ,” is laced with a lot of surprises. For starters, Walter Flynn is killed at the halfway point thanks to a plan orchestrated by Claudia and Vic to take out their father and take over the family organization. With this plan, Claudia assumed that she would take over the organization, but she was informed that it would actually be Vic. This causes her to also try and get Vic killed in the ambush, but the plan backfires and she’ll certainly pay for this attempt later on.

What Is Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Doing In Power Book IV: Force?

Davis plays the role of King Kilo, an inmate at the Southville Prison where Diamond was previously incarcerated. Kilo is also the leader of the RD gang in Chicago who was responsible for ambushing Diamond at a local diner. Diamond knows that Kilo did not call for the attack, and in order to restore peace between Kilo’s RD gang and his own CBI crew, Diamond comes up with the idea to reach out to Kilo and propose a truce. Kilo accepts Diamond’s offer under the condition that he can receive half the profits made from the distribution of product in Southville. Tommy Egan initially turns down the offer, but later on in the episode, he changes his mind for the sake of restoring some amount of peace to their lives.

Last summer, Davis shared some details about his upcoming role on what we now know is Power Book IV: Force during an appearance on the All The Smoke Podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Davis also explained how a past role on Shameless helped to land the role on Power Book IV: Force.

So, after Shameless, which was a great role and great opportunity because that shoe does so well, I got another opportunity with a show called Benched, which is another lawyer show. Then I had more opportunity with Lincoln Lawyer… They gave me a couple lines, but just that little part book me another gig for Power. When I got the call, I was like what the f***. I got a call from the writer, but I was at an event, and I told 50, yo, I act. I’m like, I’m on Shameless, and he just seen me on Lincoln Lawyer. So, he called me up with the writer, and I’m talking to him. They were like, bro, we got you; you’re going to be a character on Power. It’s a blessing. It really is a blessing, man. I was a theatre major in college… Entertainment is my thing and to do what I love again is really a blessing.

New episodes of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.