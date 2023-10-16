(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)
Love has been in the air all throughout season two of Power Book IV: Force. We’ve mainly seen it with Tommy Egan and Mireya Garcia, a new character in the show who is the sister of a big drug connect in Chicago. Though Mireya was resistant to Tommy’s initial advances, she eventually came around to him and the two have been inseparable since. D-Mac had his moment in love for a brief second on the show, but his troubles in the streets cut that short as he was shipped away to be out of harm’s way. The other example comes with Diamond and another new character, Gianna.
Who Plays Gianna On Power Book IV: Force? Meet Renelle Nicole
Gianna is played by actress Renelle Nicole. She is new to the Power Universe as she made her debut in episode four of Power Book IV: Force season two. Gianna is also the mother of Leon, a young boy from Chicago that Diamond has taken under his wing to mentor. After taking some advice from Diamond, Leon eventually takes on some boxing lessons from the former boxer which grants Diamond more time to see Gianna. Eventually, the two schedule some alone time together and take their relationship to a new level.
Prior to her appearance on Power Book IV: Force, Renelle Nicole was also seen in episodes of Chicago Med, Snowfall, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Empire, Chicago Fire, and more. She’s also appeared in movies like Friend Request, The Business Of Christmas 2, Montross: Blood Rules, and Christmas With My Ex.
New episodes of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.