Who Plays Gianna On ‘Power Book IV: Force?’ Meet Renelle Nicole

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

Love has been in the air all throughout season two of Power Book IV: Force. We’ve mainly seen it with Tommy Egan and Mireya Garcia, a new character in the show who is the sister of a big drug connect in Chicago. Though Mireya was resistant to Tommy’s initial advances, she eventually came around to him and the two have been inseparable since. D-Mac had his moment in love for a brief second on the show, but his troubles in the streets cut that short as he was shipped away to be out of harm’s way. The other example comes with Diamond and another new character, Gianna.