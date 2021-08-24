While Whoopi Goldberg and her now former The View co-host Meghan McCain have often butted heads, the two have surprisingly one thing in common: They’re not fans of “cancel culture.” As a stand-up comedian and outspoken commentator, Goldberg has had her fair share of controversies including her infamous defense of Roman Polanski, her similar defense of Bill Cosby (which she eventually walked back), and the time she made an oral sex joke about George W. Bush.

While talking about the Bush controversy, which for the record, Goldberg oddly does not categorize as an example of cancel culture, The View host recently opened up about her thoughts on our current political climate where “all somebody has to do is say you said” something. Via Variety:

“I feel like the truth doesn’t seem to matter as much these days,” Goldberg said. Addressing cancel culture directly, Goldberg said, “Because there is cancel culture, people will call or text and say ‘I’m not buying your product. This is who you have talking about your product, me and my five million followers — if you keep her — we’re not going to buy your car, or we’re not going to buy your shampoo or we’re not going to buy your toothbrush or we’re not going to buy your Pampers,” Goldberg said.

Despite the Bush controversy, Goldberg was personally approached by Barbara Walters to appear on The View, and she’s been there ever since. However, that hasn’t stopped her from still dreaming of starring in a TV staple: Doctor Who.

“I would like to have played Doctor Who but I think it would mean an evolution into being American,” Goldberg told Variety. “I don’t know if that’s correct for Doctor Who. I don’t know if I can usurp that.”

