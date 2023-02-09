Why Isn’t Jenna Ortega In ‘You’ Season 4?

The stalker hit You returns this week for another round of morally ambiguous fun, this time set in London! You follows killer/talker/book lover Joe Goldberg and his various aliases as he embarks on dangerous relationships in order to escape his even darker past.

Ortega was one of the rare characters to make it out of You alive. She starred in season two of the stalker drama as Ellie, Joe/Will’s young neighbor who lives with her sister Delilah. Ellie is one of the few characters that Joe feels protective of and manages to look after her despite partaking in his killing ways.

Ellie didn’t appear in season three of the show, but it seems like they were planning on bringing Ortega back for the fourth season, only she had something else to do. “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” season four showrunner Sera Gamble recently told IndieWire. “Some show” turned out to be Wednesday, one of Netflix’s biggest titles. So she had a good reason to sit this one out.

Even though her storyline didn’t continue in season four, the door is always open for her to return and potentially face off against Joe. Gamble added, “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

By the end You season two, Delilah ends up missing and Joe gives Ellie money and has her take off on her own so she won’t be taken in by the foster care system. So there is always a chance she can make her way back. As Gamble pointed out, “Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe, it’s fair game to try to exert any justice.” Who’s to say Ellie didn’t take off and head straight to New York City? Maybe Ghost Face is the only person who can really stop Joe.

