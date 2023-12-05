Although we have not been at a total loss for new TV shows during the Hollywood strikes, it’s clear that the schedule for “epic” series has been on hold for much of this year. Yellowstone reruns have been coming to the ratings rescue, but that won’t hold people’s attentions forever. Nope, and that’s why 2024 shall bring a bevy of new programming, not only including more Yellowstone-related drama but also shows from FX, which has still been hitting ratings into the sky with The Bear this year with more to come in 2024.

FX is now gearing up for an epic event series, Shōgun, which will adapt James Clavell’s beloved 1975 novel (and the most well-known in his Asian Saga) in 10 episodes. The series stars an acclaimed Japanese roster of actors star in an action-packed and visually lush series, which chronicles a 1600s civil war while Lord Yoshii Toranaga is opposed by “vultures” on the Council of Regents. Alliances and possible betrayals will follow, as a marooned newcomer adds new shades to the conflict, and a translator finds herself in the middle of the central disagreements both literally and figuratively.

Excellent news is also onboard: the FX show will not only stream on Hulu but also Disney+ And here’s a trailer, so you can get your feet wet on the battlefield before showtime.