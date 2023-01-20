Will ‘That ’90s Show’ Have A Season 2?

This week, That ’90s Show, the long-awaited spinoff to That ’70s Show, dropped on Netflix (not to be confused with That ’80s Show, which nobody watched anyway) and fans got to see what the gang has been up to after all these years.

The series brings back some original stars for various guest spots, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith also returned as leading players this season, along with the new gaggle of teens. There’s Leia, Donna and Eric’s daughter, who spends her summer visiting her grandparents in Wisconsin and discovering the wonders of the Foreman’s basement. Jackie and Kelso’s son Jay is also a part of the clan, along with neighbor Gwen and her brother Nate and some more schoolmates. The season follows their various misadventures while on summer break.

At the end of the season, Leia has to go back to Chicago to spend the school year with Eric and Donna, but there is a bit of a cliffhanger regarding Leia’s love interest, which leaves the potential for another season. While Netflix has yet to announce a new season, the showrunners confirmed that the long-term plan would be to have each season take place over summer break, so that the gang can be reacquainted for another season.

“They physically change, they emotionally change, their lives have changed, their goals have changed,” Creator Bonnie Turner told Variety last year. “It just was great story fodder.”

While there is no confirmation of a second season, season one began production last spring for its January release, so any potential next season would likely air in early 2024. That is, of course, assuming that Netflix decides to renew the series.

