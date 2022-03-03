Will ‘The Boys’ Have A Season 4?

As The Boys gears up for its Season 3 premiere in June, fans who’ve had to wait almost two years for that raunchy Homelander goodness are naturally curious if the show will have a fourth season. Here’s what we know so far. As of this writing, Amazon has not officially announced a Season 4. However, there have been unconfirmed reports that production for a fourth season is set to start soon if it hasn’t already. Whether those rumors are true or not is wide open for debate, but Amazon is definitely leaning heavily into The Boys franchise.

Starting in March 2022, all eight episodes of The Boys: Diabolical will start streaming, making the animated series the first spinoff out of the gate. The madcap mini-episodes will feature canonical stories including a peek at Homelander’s origin. But Diabolical is only the start of the rapidly expanding The Boys universe.

In September 2021, Amazon gave the greenlight to a recently announced live-action spinoff that will focus on a superhero college run by the nefarious Vought Industries. There’s been little in the way of production info on the new spinoff, but Amazon did share a synopsis for the untitled series with The Hollywood Reporter:

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

With Diabolical and the untitled spinoff in the mix, it’s clear that Amazon is very much in The Boys business. As for whether that means Season 4 is happening, we can’t say for sure. Keeping the main show going as an anchor for the expanding universe is obviously the ideal situation, and there is still plenty of source material from the comics to adapt. However, there are always considerations like the availability of the cast, production costs, and of course, whether or not viewers are turning up to watch the series.

The Boys: Diabolical streams March 4 followed by The Boys Season 3 on June 3.