Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘The Night Agent?’

Netflix’s The Night Agent took off so quickly after its March 23 release date that the effect is almost dizzying. In short order, the series hit people’s queues and started rising towards the Top 10 English-speaking series list, where it should soon join the likes of Wednesday, Dahmer, and Stranger Things. So of course, fans quickly wondered if Netflix would renew the show, and somehow, those hopes have already been answered.

Yes, The Night Agent has been renewed for a second season. The Gabriel Basso-starring spy series (with a side of romance) therefore managed to buck the current trend of Netflix hanging back for awhile to make sure shows are sure things before opening the production wallet for more. So, we’ll get to see more of the story based upon Matthew Quirk’s bestselling book, and this goes to show that espionage will never get old for viewers. Heck, all of those Tom Cruise movies prove as much.

As well, the streaming services have never stopped cranking spy-involved shows out with Jack Ryan and Slow Horses landing among other recent successes. As far as timing goes, it’s far too soon to predict a landing date for more of The Night Agent, but Basso recently sat down with Collider (before the renewal news) to discuss how his character, Peter Sutherland, will handle his increased confidence in the next round:

“Yeah, he was thrown in above his head, and he had to look to Rose and all these other people to help him out. But I think if there was a Season 2, his MO would almost shift completely because he’d now be a Night Agent. I’d have to talk to Shawn about what that mission would be. I’m sure it all depends on the context of where you’d see him next, but I’m sure his training would shift from, “I’m an FBI agent,” to killing people. Whatever he’s being asked to do, I’m sure the emphasis would shift and the goal would shift, significantly. He’d probably feel a little out of his depth again.

Hopefully, this one is fast tracked, and fans will see more concrete plans soon.

(Via Collider)