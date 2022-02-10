Kristen Bell’s new Netflix show with the long-winded name, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window made its debut last month and has been picking up some steam as many social media user discover the show, for better or for worse.

The series is a dark satirical comedy that mocks other psychological dramas, but actually has a pretty intriguing storyline in between all the witty one-liners and over dramatic scares. It has many wondering if the show will return for a second season, as Bell’s performance has been praised.

While there is currently no confirmation that the series will return for a second season, the first season left off on an ambiguous ending that could open up the possibility of more. The series did decently well on Netflix, which normally means they will want to explore the series more. So, while we don’t know for certain, the show just might return, eventually.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is Netflix’s humorous take on several women-led physiological dramas, like The Woman In The Window and The Girl On The Train, mixed in with some unreliable narrator perspective and a whole lot of red wine.

The show stars Bell as Anna Whitaker, an artist who takes time off to heal after the death of her daughter and her divorce. She suffers from “ombrophobia” (fear of the rain), which causes her to stay inside all day, until she ultimately believes she witnesses a murder across the street. The miniseries also stars Michael Ealy and Umbrella Academy’s Cameron Britton. You can catch every episode streaming now on Netflix, and hope for a new season to be announced ASAP.