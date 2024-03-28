We might only have one more weekend left in Women’s History Month, but consider this: women’s history is important all the time! As the prophet Reese Witherspoon once said, “Women’s stories matter. They just matter,” and she said that during a month other than March, so you have to believe her. Luckily, there are enough shows to entertain you beyond this month, because women’s stories do matter, even the messy and sometimes annoying ones. Here are 10 of the best shows to dive into during the last week of Women’s History Month, and hopefully they will carry you over into April (which is Stress Awareness Month, just so you know). Some of these shows overlap with that, too!

Girls5Eva Nothing says “supporting women” like bringing a show back from the brink of cancellation. Girls5Eva first dropped on Peacock before Netflix stepped in for its most recent third season, which has been getting praise for its new direction and 30 Rock style wit. The show stars Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Sara Bareilles as a former 1990s girl group who reunite decades later. Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? Watch it on Netflix The Queen’s Gambit In this surprise Netflix hit, Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, a young chess prodigy who won’t let men get in the way of her promising career — though they sure do try. Harmon struggles with addiction, sexism, and family drama over the years, but she never lets that affect her killer chess moves. Watch it on Netflix

The Crown Say a gambit isn’t quite enough for you… why not try a real monarchy instead? The Crown takes the most interesting (and sometimes made-up) parts of the Royal Family and adds in iconic British actors for a dramatic retelling. While every season has its worthwhile plotline, both Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki do an excellent job of telling Princess Diana’s tragic story in seasons four and five. Watch it on Netflix Unbelievable This Netflix series is not for the faint of heart. Unbelievable tells the story of the two women who piece together the brutal assault of a young woman after a bunch of male police officers don’t believe her. While it truly does seem unbelievable, the events are inspired by a real case where two female detectives teamed up to stop a serial rapist. In the Netflix iteration, the duo is played by the incomparable Toni Collete and Merritt Wever, while Kaitlyn Dever gives a devastating portrayal of a young survivor who is taken under their wings. Watch it on Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet It takes a very special show to accurately capture the charm and absurdity of Drew Barrymore, but Santa Clarita Diet is one of the few that did. Barrymore is joined by Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo for a heartwarming and sometimes gruesome show about loving your family even when they are undead. Watch it on Netflix Big Little Lies As mentioned above, Reese Witherspoon is the patron saint of telling women’s stories, which is why Big Little Lies is one of the best female-centric shows of the streaming age. Add in Nicole Kidman, the patron saint of heartbreak, and you’ve got a prestige hit on your hands. The HBO series follows five women in the picturesque city of Monterey California who become entangled in each other’s very secretive lives. With Witherspoon, Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgard, there are enough beautiful people engulfed in drama to keep you busy for a few weeks. Watch it on HBO Max

Apples Never Fall Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies), Apples Never Fall tells the complex story of the Delaneys, a competitive family filled with tension and not a lot of love (because of the whole tennis prodigy thing). Four siblings (including Jake Lacy and Alison Brie) investigate the disappearance of their mother Joy (Annette Benning) and quickly learn that she had her fair share of secrets she kept hidden. There are twists, red herrings, and Sam Neill with an American Accent, but most importantly, Benning’s performance is one of her best after her recent Oscar nom. Watch it on Peacock Emily In Paris There is nothing like the strong feminine urge to eat a croissant and sometimes the only way to appease feeling that is to watch the romantic comedy Emily In Paris. Emily (Lily Collins) has various misadventures in love and life in Paris while wearing extravagant and sometimes absurd outfits. It’s not groundbreaking television, but it does feel like sharing a glass of wine with your college friend who studied abroad once and still talks about it ten years later. Watch it on Netflix