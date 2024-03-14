The first reviews for Girls5eva Season 3 are piling in, and right away, it looks like the Tina Fey series is right at home on Netflix.

After initially starting on Peacock, Girls5eva dropped two seasons before facing cancellation. Fortunately, Netflix swooped in and saved the show that centers around an early aughts girl band consisting of Wickie (Renée Elise Goldberry), Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell). Now, in the later years of their life, Girls5eva the band is struggling to make a comeback, but Girls5eva the show is not having the same problem.

The early reviews for Season 3 are overwhelmingly positive as critics openly hope this is the start of a new chapter for Girls5eva on Netflix.

You can read what the reviews are saying below:

Coleman Spilde, The Daily Beast:

The move is a major win for Netflix: Girls5eva’s third season, which drops on the platform March 14, is the show’s best yet. This time around, the series, about an aughts-era girl group trying to restart their career 20 years after their popularity faded, goes completely off the wall. For anyone craving more 30 Rock, this is officially the true successor. Girls5eva Season 3 is the most consistently funny the show has ever been.

Alison Herman, Variety:

“Girls5eva” itself was far from exhausting its potential, either as a joke-dense satire of cultural misogyny or a resonant tale of later-in-life reinvention. Condensed to just six episodes from the first two seasons’ eight apiece, Season 3 acts more like a bite-sized preview of what “Girls5eva” could still become than a full delivery on its unrealized promise. It’s nonetheless in all our interests for this transplant to take. There simply aren’t enough shows where one could encounter a fake commercial for “Spaghetti for Her.” Losing the one we have — again! — would be a tragedy.

Saloni Gajjar, The A.V. Club:

The beauty of Girls5eva lies in how it embraces absurdity. Here’s a TV show that confidently knows its voice and therefore doesn’t struggle to sustain it. In fact, the dialogue, characterizations, soundtrack, and sets only get better and more eccentric here. There’s a constant barrage of one-liners that don’t overpower the storytelling like they often did in season one, when Girls5eva relied a bit too much on its jokes. And if season two nailed a sweet spot between being snappy, stupid, and somewhat sentimental, the six new episodes continue to perfect that rhythm.

Rendy Jones, RogerEbert.com:

On the road, the writing staff never fails to come up with fresh, hilarious gags, continuing the upbeat, silly, and sometimes cleverly satirical “Josie and the Pussycats” meets “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” elements that made me fall in love with it in the first place. It deviates from inside-baseball industry jokes and leans more into the different venues, cities, and traits of people they come across, delivered with a charming buoyancy. One standout episode features Catherine Cohen as a nostalgia-heavy millennial billionaire throwing a party, who hires Girls5Eva to perform one of their most provocative songs from their past that puts Dawn on edge. There, the girls go off on their subplots, all equally funny.

Daniel Kurland, Den of Geek:

Girls5Eva remains one of the densest laughs-per-minute comedies with relentless cutaway gags that cram an hour’s worth of silliness into half hour episodes. There’s a Wikipedia entry’s worth of knowledge on Fort Worth, Texas, an extended never-ending bit about Marriott Divorced Dad Suitelets, and what The Crown devolves into after all the royal drama is finished. There are so many time-based gags that jump through different decades of the group’s lengthy history with pitch-perfect costume and set design that beautifully reflects the minutiae of each era that the series jumps into. Girls5Eva is deeply funny, but the art design and music is frequently its secret weapon and what sets it apart from other comedies.

Paola Ragusa, Consequence of Sound:

With Girls5eva now landing on a new platform — even considering the shorter season length this time around — there’s a sense of renewal that surrounds the show. Like many new shows, there’s a point to prove in the beginning; with so much competition from other streaming services and within a streamer’s own selection of available content, there’s an even higher bar to reach. But now, the numbers might be a bit more in Girls5eva’s favor — Peacock only just cracked 30 million subscribers, while Netflix has over 260 million. Between the much larger potential audience and a pre-established foothold for other Fey/Carlock-produced series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Good News, the potential for a real explosion in popularity is real.

Girls5eva Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.