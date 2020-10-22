Bryan Cranston’s grown accustomed to fielding questions of whether Walter White will appear in Better Call Saul‘s final season. While we all wait for concrete news on that front, Breaking Bad devotees will be able to watch Cranston break bad again, but this time, he’ll be on the other side of the law in Showtime’s Your Honor. Or at least, he starts that way as a New Orleans judge whose son kills someone in a hit-and-run. To make matters even more complicated, the someone who was killed happens to be a crime boss’ son, so it looks like his Judge Desiato will be on the run from the mob.

We even see Cranston literally running through a cemetery in this trailer. Even though he’s only running from his secrets at this point, it sure looks dramatic enough because he’s screaming (maybe he’s seeing ghosts? that would be cool), and then we see a house explode, and yes, it’s good to have Bryan Cranston doing crime drama again. Everyone can look forward to Panic-Cranston descending into a high-stakes game of bad choices where no one wins. That, presumably, includes crime boss Jimmy Baxter, who will be portrayed by Michael Stuhlbarg while rustling up some Boardwalk Empire and Fargo Season 3 vibes. Good times!

Your Honor co-stars Margo Martindale (hell yes), Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay. The 10-episode limited series debuts on December 6.