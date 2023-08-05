Last week brought sad and unexpected news: Angus Cloud, one of the young stars of Euphoria, had died. He was only 25. Details of his passing have not yet been made public. All is known is that he died while at his family’s home in Oakland, California. He was also grieving the death of his father. However, in a new social media post, Cloud’s mother denied rumors that he died by suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud, Angus’ mother, wrote in a Facebook post, as per Deadline.

She went into details about how he spent what turned out to be his last day: cleaning and reorganizing his room, helping family members with college. She then described what proved his final moments.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she clarified. “To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

After news of Cloud’s passing broke, tributes from colleagues and fans poured in. Before his passing, he’d finished filming on two movies.

(Via Deadline)