As Hollywood and the hip-hop world react to the untimely passing of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, a new report has confirmed that the young actor completed work on two upcoming films shortly before his death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cloud wrapped his “star turn” in Universal’s untitled monster movie from the Radio Silence directing team. He also competed work on the upcoming thriller Your Lucky Day, which is still hashing out its premiere strategy and release date.

Here are the details for the untitled monster flick, which was set to hit in 2024 alongside Euphoria Season 3. However, both may see delays from the dual writers’ and actors’ strike, and now, Cloud’s death.

Via THR:

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project was at one point titled Dracula’s Daughter and centered on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character.

As for Your Lucky Day, THR reports that the film set on Christmas Eve “centers on a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156 million, with events quickly spinning out of control as greed takes hold.”

Cloud is also attached to Freaky Tales from Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and starring Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn. The film was already in post-production before Cloud’s shocking death at age 25.

