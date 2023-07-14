Much has been made (by Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg) about the supposed impending “cage fight” between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The latter has been getting ripped while the former has been training with a podcaster, and I think we can all guess how this might end.

However, there might be another fight on the horizon? Nah. Let’s get real, this will never happen because Donald Trump would never allow his ass to be kicked, but Chris Christie is going there, at least, by telling Piers Morgan, “The guy’s 78 years old. I’d kick his ass.”

"The guy's 78 years old… I'd kick his ass!" Tune in tonight for presidential hopeful Chris Christie giving his Uncensored thoughts on Trump and a lot, lot more.@GovChristie | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Y2RGlLLav9 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 13, 2023

Granted, this matchup would have little to do with age. Everyone knows how much Trump loves fast food, and he cannot possibly be the most stringent person at, say, getting cardio workouts in. Likewise, Christie has owned up to his own weight struggles, especially after Don Jr. cracked a super mature joke about donuts, and Trump Sr. passed on a dumb buffet meme after Christie announced his 2024 candidacy against his frenemy.

However, the former New Jersey governor can trash talk with the best of them. He called Trump “a spoiled baby,” among other things, and he also dragged Trump for having nothing better in his arsenal other than weight-related jokes. It’s a fair point, and even though I think that Trump would never step into the ring with Christie despite attending UFC events, it sure is fun to contemplate. The hair pulling would be yuge, so Christie would easily score points there.