With Matthew McConaughey surprisingly leading the polls in the Texas gubernatorial race, despite the fact that he still hasn’t decided if he’s going to run, the cast of Fox News’ late night “comedy” show, Gutfeld!, tackled the Texan showdown on Thanksgiving Eve. However, things quickly turned saucy as Fox host Dagen McDowell made her thoughts very clear on Beto O’Rourke who’s also running for governor.

“I wouldn’t bang him,” McDowell said via Mediaite about an apparently important barometer in the gubernatorial race. With McDowell quickly ruling out Beto as a romantic partner, she was asked about Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, whose current relationship with Kim Kardashian was a topic of discussion earlier in the show.

“I can explain the appeal of Davidson. He makes people laugh,” McDowell said before not so subtly hinting that Davidson could succeed where Beto fails. “Gentlemen: if you ever want to get in a girl’s britches, make em laugh.”

McDowell’s comments echo that of supermodel Emily Ratajkowski who, earlier in the month, explained to Seth Meyers her theory on how only men can’t grasp why Davidson is so lucky with the ladies.

“He seems super charming,” Ratajkowski explained. “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

