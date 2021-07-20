Here are some opinions Geraldo Rivera has voiced since last November: Donald Trump lost re-election. People who say otherwise, like Rudy Giuliani and Charlie Kirk, are fools or worse. Don Bongino is wrong and his beliefs are worth attacking in public. Joe Biden hasn’t been doing a bad job. He has other takes, ones more in line with his Republican stripes; he recently cheered Bill Cosby’s prison release, for one. But he’s been one of the few GOP supporters making sense in this topsy-turvy time.

So here’s another Geraldo hot take (that’s actually just a basic, sensible take): People who say vaccinations are an infringement upon their human rights are also wrong. This one came the day Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade went on a libertarian rant so unhinged that even Steve Doocy had to shut him down, pleading with his viewers to get the shot(s).

Hearing crazy talk on cable TV right now about folks having the constitutional right not to get vaccinated. Yes (they may be dopey) but they do have that right. We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 19, 2021

“Hearing crazy talk on cable TV right now about folks having the constitutional right not to get vaccinated,” Rivera wrote on Twitter. “Yes (they may be dopey) but they do have that right. We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business.”

Again, the longtime conservative has been making sense a lot these last couple handful of months. And yet people were still blown away by agreeing with Geraldo Rivera.

and lo, on this day in the year of our lord 2021, I agreed with Geraldo Rivera about something https://t.co/sEJlp5ELyg — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 19, 2021

I never thought I would retweet Geraldo let alone agree with him but on this I totally agree. 👇👇👇 #GetTheShot #GetVaccinatedNow https://t.co/aV0pybgytT — GG Mac (@DanielTMcMicha1) July 19, 2021

Geraldo is right. Get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Z7TsuXp6K8 — Erica Rivera (@elevrivera) July 18, 2021

I find myself in rare agreement with Geraldo here. People making the choice to not protect themselves or the general public from a deadly disease can't force the rest of ourselves to expose ourselves to what they might be carrying, which could sicken or kill us and our families. https://t.co/QITy8Zcbwj — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 19, 2021

As much as I loathe agreeing with Geraldo, it looks like he finally took off the tinfoil hat. https://t.co/TYzYLO6IUf — 🇺🇸HereToSaveDemocracy🇺🇸 (@Sha_nae_nae_13) July 19, 2021

Does anyone else remember when Geraldo finally grew up ?

🙄 https://t.co/o4iYOY9TEn — Sunny Vermont 🌞😎🤩 (@SonnyVermont) July 19, 2021

In other news, Geraldo finally opened a vault and found his conscience…😳 pic.twitter.com/B8xEqKYM7S — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) July 19, 2021

Some, though, were a little hesitant to praise Rivera simply sounding rational.

Geraldo Rivera acting like he's the voice of reason and never said any crazy shit is like Stephen Miller saying he's going to start entertaining at children's hospitals. — Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@AmyAThatcher) July 19, 2021

Steve Doocy & Geraldo telling the truth about vaccines and masks leads me to believe that they are afraid of lawsuits from families of the dead people they helped kill, because they definitely don’t give a shit about doing the right thing. — Michelle GET VACCINATED! (@SoSofieFatale) July 19, 2021

In the meantime, the much more contagious Delta variant continues to rip through parts of the nation where vaccination rates are low.