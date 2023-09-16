Jenna Ellis may have had the cheeriest mugshot of the 19 defendants in Trump’s Georgia case, but in some way she’s the least happy of the lot. The former president’s former lawyer — who’s already had to endure Rudy Giuliani farts — was none-too-happy that he wouldn’t help her out with her mounting legal bills. And in a recent interview she went farther.

“I simply can’t support him for elected office again,” Ellis vented during an episode of her show American Family Radio, as caught by The Daily Beast. “Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.”

After being indicted, Ellis tried to “live laugh love” her way through the indignity of being charged with racketeering and soliciting the violation of an oath by a public officer. Since then, it’s been reported that she was on the “tipping point” of turning on her former client, as previous Trump lawyers have done in the past. Ellis dismissed those rumors, though, saying that anything “genuine happening with me in the Georgia matter will come directly from me or my lawyers.”

In the meantime, Trump is still out there making gloomy speeches about what will happen if he, a guy who accused of helping foment a failed coup, doesn’t return to the White House. In a Friday address, he accused “cognitively impaired” Joe Biden of leading us into “World War II.”

(Via The Daily Beast)