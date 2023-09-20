Since beginning his first congressional term, John Fetterman has played by the rules, which is to say he’s shown up on Capitol Hill not wearing his customary hoodies and gym shorts. That all changes now. On Monday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he was easing the government body’s long-standing dress code. This made some people a lot more mad than they should be about such a trivial manner. But as usual, Fetterman knew how best to clap back.

Your new dress code by Fox News. https://t.co/YNfKPnoONS pic.twitter.com/sEDnbEiV8K — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 19, 2023

On Tuesday, the Dr. Oz conqueror released a new line of merch, including clothes that address the latest round of controversies. Some of them addressed the dress code mishegoss. There’s a black t-shirt bearing quotes from far right critics, including Marjorie Taylor Greene calling him “disgraceful,” Donald Trump calling him “disgusting,” and classy guy Tucker Carlson going with “crazy stroke victim.” Another was a hoodie bearing the words “I vote in this hoodie.” (All of the clothes are black, by the way.)

Another tee tackled some other recent nonsense, namely the bananas conspiracy theory that he has a doppelgänger, which Fetterman himself dragged with a Simpsons joke. That one read, “John Fetterman’s body double.”

Fetterman has always known how to clip his opponents down to size, namely with jokes that outsmart them. As weird fury erupted over the idea of him wearing homewear on the Senate floor, he knew how to defend himself: torching the MAGA likes of Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Meatball Ron.