It’s been over seven long, long, oh so very long years since Donald Trump formally announced he was entering politics. It probably feels even longer than that. America was already a divided nation when he kicked off his first presidential campaign, but he made things even worse, and even if he does wind up in the slammer, neither he nor the culture he helped foster is going away. But even some of his former die-hards have at least toyed with kicking him to the curb.

One of them is Laura Ingraham, the queen of Fox News. It’s been alleged that she’s come to hate her longtime pal, but during an appearance on the podcast The Truth with Lisa Boothe, she suggested she’s not the only one who’s kind of sick of the guy.

“People conflate Trump with people’s overall sense of happiness in the country. Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m always very open about this on my show. But, you know we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants,” Ingraham said. “The country I think is so exhausted. They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

Ingraham underlined that he did a lot of what she sees as good:

“The other problem is that it’s really not about Trump, right, this is about the views that Trump now brought to the floor for the Republican Party … They don’t like his views, they don’t like the fact that he called out the military for their failures, that he wanted us to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan. That he wanted to treat China and our trade relationship with China in a much — it was smarter, but much different way than the globalists preferred. And they certainly didn’t like the fact that he sent all those illegal immigrants back to Mexico with that Remain in Mexico.”

Even Trump has recently noted that the country is “on fire,” even offering to help…all while continuing to pour gasoline on the fire he helped create. In the meantime, it’s not clear how much better the country will be if Republicans instead turn to the guy who bullies kids.

(Via The Hill)