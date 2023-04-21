Eighteen months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the Rust set, prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against the film’s lead (as well as producer), Alec Baldwin. This has been a long and winding saga involving Alec’s continued insistence that he never fired the gun despite an investigation to the contrary. At this time, however, Baldwin is off the hook for involuntary manslaughter, due to prosecutors becoming aware of “new facts” that will receive “further investigation and forensic analysis.”

As well, charges do get dropped if prosecutors don’t have enough evidence for a solid case, so there could be technicalities involved, some of which the general public is not aware. No matter the cause, though, Lauren Boebert made sure to air her disgust over this outcome, which she suggests is proof that “[l]iberal privilege is real.”

All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped. Liberal privilege is real. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 21, 2023

Quickly, those who responded to Boebert came at her from a few places. That includes Kyle Rittenhouse’s “not guilty” verdict after he did pull the trigger (and claimed self-defense) on the gun that killed Kenosha protesters in 2020. As well, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has lauded Rittenhouse as “bright, decent, sincere, dutiful, and hard-working.” So a few sarcastic replies surfaced towards Boebert.

Boebert and her husband seem to be doing just fine despite their former legal troubles and more recent allegations that Jayson Boebert tried “to fight with everyone” during a neighborhood conflict.