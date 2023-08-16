Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Attempted To Discredit Fani Willis Over Trump’s RICO Indictment, And Got It Served Right Back To Her

It’s no shocker that rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert is unhappy about every one of MAGA King Donald Trump’s indictments. He has thus far collected four of those dubious milestones, and this time, he’s pulled over a dozen other alleged co-conspirators, including ex-“America’s Mayor” Rudy Giuliani and Rudy’s fart sniffer, “Live Laugh Love” dreamer Jenna Ellis, into the fray.

Boebert, strangely enough, also found herself doing a Rico, Colorado photo op on the day of Trump’s RICO-themed indictment. She didn’t mention the coincidence, but she did make sure and slam Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who brought the newest round of criminal charges against 44. Naturally, she has an opinion: “In a sane country, Fanni Willis wouldn’t have a job after the indictment she just released. But, we are not living in a fair country. We’re living in a banana republic.”

Granted, there are questions about why a list of charges materialized on a court website prior to the official indictment surfacing with proper procedure, but that appears to have nothing to do with Fani Willis’ own process.

It also remains unclear whether Boebert has read the entire 98-page indictment (she has previously lobbied for more time to read legislation before voting on it), but nonetheless, she tweeted. Boebert has brought up her own GED while trashing the intellectual prowess of other politicians, and that’s probably one reason why people consider the subject fair game.

Additionally, Boebert’s misspelling of Fani’s first name did not go unnoticed, and people wonder whether Boebert has read up on the actual meaning of “banana republic.”

