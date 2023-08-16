It’s no shocker that rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert is unhappy about every one of MAGA King Donald Trump’s indictments. He has thus far collected four of those dubious milestones, and this time, he’s pulled over a dozen other alleged co-conspirators, including ex-“America’s Mayor” Rudy Giuliani and Rudy’s fart sniffer, “Live Laugh Love” dreamer Jenna Ellis, into the fray.

Boebert, strangely enough, also found herself doing a Rico, Colorado photo op on the day of Trump’s RICO-themed indictment. She didn’t mention the coincidence, but she did make sure and slam Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who brought the newest round of criminal charges against 44. Naturally, she has an opinion: “In a sane country, Fanni Willis wouldn’t have a job after the indictment she just released. But, we are not living in a fair country. We’re living in a banana republic.”

In a sane country, Fanni Willis wouldn’t have a job after the indictment she just released. But, we are not living in a fair country. We’re living in a banana republic. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 15, 2023

Granted, there are questions about why a list of charges materialized on a court website prior to the official indictment surfacing with proper procedure, but that appears to have nothing to do with Fani Willis’ own process.

It also remains unclear whether Boebert has read the entire 98-page indictment (she has previously lobbied for more time to read legislation before voting on it), but nonetheless, she tweeted. Boebert has brought up her own GED while trashing the intellectual prowess of other politicians, and that’s probably one reason why people consider the subject fair game.

You are so incredibly ignorant. You should sign up for a GED refresher in spelling. It's 'Fani'. — 🌹#PortiaABoulger (@PortiaABoulger) August 15, 2023

Hi Lauren, it seems they need a brilliant legal mind like yours in that position. Lauren Boebert – Graduated Juris GED, Why don’t you apply for the job? Better yet, get the job as Trump’s lawyer. — Dben Andromeda (@Derrick55096) August 16, 2023

Did they teach pre law in those GED courses you took? — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 15, 2023

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert graduated from that extra special GED-JD program, making her an expert on constitutional law, apparently. She should stick to what she knows best: Being a lousy mother and alienating her colleagues. pic.twitter.com/VgFNUMAcTp — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 15, 2023

GED thoughts — Fudo X Finalform (🐼) (@FudoFinalform) August 15, 2023

Where did you go to law school — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 15, 2023

Additionally, Boebert’s misspelling of Fani’s first name did not go unnoticed, and people wonder whether Boebert has read up on the actual meaning of “banana republic.”

Did they teach you about the banana republic you live in while getting your GED? — Bill G (@Bill_Gro) August 15, 2023

You got that exactly wrong, meemaw. It’s in a banana republic that Willis would be fired for a rightful indictment you don’t like. — Laurie Sanders (@LaurquiW) August 15, 2023