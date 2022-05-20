Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Is Wildly Rambling About Everything *But* The Anti-Madison Cawthorn Group Who Vowed To ‘Fire’ Her Next

Madison Cawthorn will soon be leaving the congressional building, officially, after he lost his election. Much of this had to do with his constant stream of incendiary statements, yes, but there was also a PAC that targeted him while releasing explicit, unsavory video footage, which is likely what did him in with GOP voters. Well, that and his bizarre claim that the GOP is all about coke and orgies. In the aftermath of Cawthorn’s primary loss, Lauren Boebert has been awfully quiet.

However, one can assume that, since she is a fringe GOP/MAGA diehard like Cawthorn, that Republicans might be embarrassed enough to vote her out of office, too. She’s been ignoring the subject, but that hasn’t stopped stories — like her ex-employees airing grievances about missing paychecks and alleged luxury/breast implant splurges by Boebert — from circulating, and now, the same group that targeted Cawthorn wants to unseat Boebert, too. Here’s what Insider reports from the group:

“I think we’re going to go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way,” David B. Wheeler, a cofounder of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider Wednesday. “I think we’re going to engage in that race pretty quickly.”

The group on Thursday launched fireboebert.com, seeking tips on information, pictures, videos, or documents on Boebert or her associates. A tweet by @FireBoebert reads, “Hi @RepBoebert – Ask @RepCawthorn about us. We look forwarding to getting to know you.”

So, it’s apparently on. And how is Boebert reacting to this news? She’s tweeting about abortion, gas price, Ukraine, teleprompters, and Nancy Pelosi. In other words, she’s coping, and whether she’s coping well is anyone’s guess, but her head is firmly in the sand.

As Madison Cawthorn recently stated, “the best is yet to come.” How that applies to his fellow Ultra MAGAs, well, we should find out soon.

Primary season’s shaping up to be a doozy!

