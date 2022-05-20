Madison Cawthorn will soon be leaving the congressional building, officially, after he lost his election. Much of this had to do with his constant stream of incendiary statements, yes, but there was also a PAC that targeted him while releasing explicit, unsavory video footage, which is likely what did him in with GOP voters. Well, that and his bizarre claim that the GOP is all about coke and orgies. In the aftermath of Cawthorn’s primary loss, Lauren Boebert has been awfully quiet.

However, one can assume that, since she is a fringe GOP/MAGA diehard like Cawthorn, that Republicans might be embarrassed enough to vote her out of office, too. She’s been ignoring the subject, but that hasn’t stopped stories — like her ex-employees airing grievances about missing paychecks and alleged luxury/breast implant splurges by Boebert — from circulating, and now, the same group that targeted Cawthorn wants to unseat Boebert, too. Here’s what Insider reports from the group:

“I think we’re going to go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way,” David B. Wheeler, a cofounder of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider Wednesday. “I think we’re going to engage in that race pretty quickly.” The group on Thursday launched fireboebert.com, seeking tips on information, pictures, videos, or documents on Boebert or her associates. A tweet by @FireBoebert reads, “Hi @RepBoebert – Ask @RepCawthorn about us. We look forwarding to getting to know you.”

So, it’s apparently on. And how is Boebert reacting to this news? She’s tweeting about abortion, gas price, Ukraine, teleprompters, and Nancy Pelosi. In other words, she’s coping, and whether she’s coping well is anyone’s guess, but her head is firmly in the sand.

Children are not property of the State. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 20, 2022

When President Trump wanted to spend $25 billion to build a wall to protect America, Democrats said no. Now that Ukraine needs to protect it’s borders, Congress sends them $40 billion. America First! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 20, 2022

The national average for REGULAR gas is now at $4.59/gallon – another all time record for gas prices. JP Morgan says it could reach as high at $6 a gallon by August! “No mean tweets” has become pretty expensive, hasn’t it? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 19, 2022

Throughout his presidency, Joe Biden has never told a lie. Only his teleprompter has lied. President Ron Burgundy. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 19, 2022

More con games from Nancy Pelosi — this time with baby formula. It never stops with Pelosi, even when our nation's babies are put at risk because of their failures. pic.twitter.com/bu7uWqAgpp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 20, 2022

As Madison Cawthorn recently stated, “the best is yet to come.” How that applies to his fellow Ultra MAGAs, well, we should find out soon.

The best is yet to come. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 19, 2022

Primary season’s shaping up to be a doozy!