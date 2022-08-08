Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert cannot stop letting everyone know that she didn’t pay attention to the U.S. civics portion of her GED studies. Whether she’s botching Samuel Adams and John Adams, not knowing what a pronoun is, or fiddling around with the branches of government and ignoring most of the Bill of Rights (she does love that Second Amendment, though), Boebert keeps those hits coming despite frequent schooling from the at-home audience.

Boebert’s got another doozy for the world. While excitedly showcasing her CPAC Texas speech from the weekend, she ended up pulling off a linguistic flub that rivals Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gazpacho Police” and “Peach Tree Dish” debacles. In doing so, Boebert (presumably) meant to slam Hunter Biden as “compromised” but went with “comprised!” instead.

'Comprised'. 🤦🏽‍♂️ 'Pacifically' speaking members of Congress should 'supposably' know basic English for all 'intensive purposes'. Yet we have Marjorie Taylor with 'Marshall Law', 'Gazpacho Police', a 'peach tree dish', and Lauren Boebert with this and there 'enlies' a problem. pic.twitter.com/NMbGdf6kKI — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 8, 2022

This, naturally, made people wonder what Boebert’s own noggin is “comprised” of. The leading candidates appear to be “cobwebs, crickets, & conspiracy theories.” However, “air” and “moldy cheese” also make strong contenders. Add in some “hate,” and it’s a recipe for embarrassment.

The inside of Lauren Boebert's head is "comprised" of air and 💩. #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb pic.twitter.com/KnaCUSWACl — SonarMan🎧⚓️🇵🇭🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Sonar706) August 7, 2022

Lauren Boebert is comprised of hate. My god she is embarrassing. — CajunBlueAZ™ 🌵 🇺🇦 (@CajunBlueAZ1) August 8, 2022

I'm having way too much with this comprised thing. Thanks to Lauren Boebert for being the single dumbest congresswoman we've ever had. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 8, 2022

"Comprised"- lauren Boebert 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I haven't laughed this hard since gazpacho police — Henry Djoutsa 🇨🇲🇺🇸 Supports🇺🇦 (@D_jeneration) August 8, 2022

I always knew this day would come and I dreaded it. Today is the day lauren boebert found out Hunter Biden is "comprised!" — Covie (@covie_93) August 8, 2022

The inside of Lauren Boebert’s head is comprised of cobwebs, crickets, & conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/ZvuzwQRZTr — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 8, 2022

Lauren Boebert is comprised of miseducation, bigotry and a great deal of Sedition Lauren Boebert is compromised because of her involvement in #January6th pic.twitter.com/05K1zMRSV6 — Elle Doherty-Porter (@Fan_of_Flo) August 8, 2022

Lauren Boebert is comprised of 245 pounds of stupid crammed into a 130 pound bag. pic.twitter.com/T8WNPoYRKt — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) August 8, 2022

Lauren Boebert Thinks Hunter Biden is comprised, because she’s.. ya know.. edumacated. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) August 8, 2022

So did I hear that Hoover vacuum mouth Boebert used the word “comprised” incorrectly? She must be back to writing her own tweets. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) August 8, 2022

Lauren Boebert's brain is comprised of moldy cheese. — StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) August 8, 2022

The most telling aspect of all: Boebert actually deleted the tweet, which is a rare move for her. She even withstood the mockery after calling for more time to read bills before voting on them. Then again, the exclamation mark after “comprised” made this entry a little messier (and cringeworthy) than usual.