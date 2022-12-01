By this time next year, outgoing Madison Cawthorn will be the answer to a trivia question about which disgraced former North Carolina congressman was best known for his love of wearing ladies’ lingerie and randomly claiming that octogenarian Republicans are desperate for him to attend their regular coke- and Metamucil-fueled orgies. But for right now, he’s just that loser who spent one term in congress and is clearly pretty bitter about it.

On Wednesday, congress opened the House floor to outgoing politicians to say their final farewells, and mostly expected to hear people thank their colleagues and offer support for the future. Cawthorn, however — who once threatened a “Dark MAGA” takeover (whatever that is) tried to turn it into a spectacle (despite the fact that C-SPAN was probably the only place even filming it) and went full Tyler Durden on his soon-to-be former colleagues. Or, as The Recount put it, Cawthorn ranted “about men being taught to be a ‘soft metrosexual.’”

Here’s just a sampling of the inanity:

It used to be a rite of passage in this country for young men to be punched in the face when they did something stupid. Our nation used to believe that there was strength and purpose in taking the hits, learning from your mistakes and growing through the adversity. America is weak. Her sons are sickly, and her daughters are decrepit. Our country now faces the consequences of enabling a participation trophy society. We’re no longer the United States. We’ve become the nanny state. Our young men are taught that weakness is a strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body and soul. I ask the young men of this nation a question: Will you sit behind a screen while the storied tales of your forefathers become myth? Or will you stand resolute against the dying light of America’s golden age? Will you reclaim your masculinity? Will you become a man to be feared? To be respected? To be looked up to? Or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?

The only thing that would have made Cawthorn’s speech, which he seemed to be reading from index cards, any more like a third grade book report would have been if he kicked it off with “Webster’s Dictionary defines ‘masculinity’ as…”

We look forward to Cawthorn’s next act as a Cracker Barrel busboy.

(Via The Recount)