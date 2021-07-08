Just one day after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to acknowledge logic by offering a surprisingly rational warning to Trump supporters, she’s back on her B.S.

This time, instead of comparing Biden’s new strategy to get people vaccinated with a paramilitary group employed by Hitler to round up Jewish citizens during the Holocaust, she’s trivializing the death of George Floyd, equating his murder with the killing of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Greene went on Newsmax to primarily rant about tech companies and censorship after Trump filed a lawsuit against some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley for kicking him off social media following the January 6th insurrection. Babbitt of course came up since some Trump supporters — and even the former president himself — have pushed conspiracy theories regarding her death. Greene told host Greg Kelly that she’s actually been in contact with the attorney for Babbitt’s family and sides with them in their demands to know the name of the officer who shot Babbitt as she attempted to breach the House chamber where lawmakers were sheltering during the storming of the Capitol. And, if trying to doxx an officer who risked his life to keep Greene and her colleagues safe wasn’t enough, she then went on to compare Babbitt’s death to that of Floyd.

“If this country can demand justice for someone like George Floyd,” Greene said (via Mediaite), “then we can certainly demand justice for Ashli Babbitt and everyone deserves to know who killed her. We need to know who it is.”

Of course, Greene seems to be omitting key details in her wildly insulting correlation between Floyd and Babbitt. George Floyd was a Black man who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes all because a shop owner believed he’d paid with a counterfeit bill. Babbitt, an air force veteran, was part of the mob that launched an assault on Capitol Hill to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of a presidential election. Floyd tried to buy cigarettes, Babbitt tried to disrupt a democratic process. They are not the same.

Then again, this is the same person who compared wearing a piece of cloth over her face to the Holocaust.

(Via Mediaite)