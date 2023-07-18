Marjorie Taylor Greene is staying busy despite (involuntarily?) leaving the House Freedom Caucus earlier this month. The MAGA congresswoman is also known to stretch the truth, even when she’s not inventing terms like “gazpacho police and “peach tree dish.” At times, she will purposely or not flub a few numbers, too, but she pulled a new one during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

As you can see in the below clip (via @acyn on Twitter), Greene claimed to be reading a very recent article (from a source that she did not name) in her argument that the U.S. needs to prioritize border walls.

Greene: Walls a very important for most countries… Security fears and a widespread refusal to help refugees have fuelled a new spate of wall-building around the world. They include Israel’s apartheid wall… pic.twitter.com/Atlccd3JxF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 18, 2023

She was, as the below response from @MeidasTouch pointed out, reading from the top excerpt portion of a 2015 Daily Mail article, which publishes content (often fun, too) on a wide variety of topics but was surely never intended to be source material for a lawmaker.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed to be reading an article from earlier this month. She was actually reading a Daily Mail piece from August 2015. https://t.co/el7xGb06YN https://t.co/ISfVULTYE7 pic.twitter.com/kVWeGqFm3p — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2023

“Security fears and a widespread refusal to help refugees have fuelled a new spate of wall-building around the world,” Greene read aloud. “They include Israel’s ‘apartheid wall’, India’s 2,500-mile fence around Bangladesh and Morocco’s huge sand ‘berm.” Curiously, however, Greene omitted the last line from the excerpt, which points out the following about border walls: “Their main function is theatre. They provide the sense of security, not real security.”

Never a dull moment with Marjorie Taylor Greene. She already dropped an LBJ-Biden earlier this week, and you know, the week is still young.